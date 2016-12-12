Dec 12 E2v Technologies Plc

* Each e2v shareholder will be entitled to receive 275 pence in cash for each E2V share

* Cash consideration payable to scheme shareholders will be funded from debt facility provided by Bank of America, N.A.

* Acquisition values entire share capital of E2V at approximately 619.6 million stg on a fully diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)