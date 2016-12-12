PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 12 E2v Technologies Plc
* Each e2v shareholder will be entitled to receive 275 pence in cash for each E2V share
* Cash consideration payable to scheme shareholders will be funded from debt facility provided by Bank of America, N.A.
* Acquisition values entire share capital of E2V at approximately 619.6 million stg on a fully diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd may reapply to the U.S. Transportation Department for permission to coordinate prices and flight schedules now the Trump administration is in charge, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.
* Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in asquith township near shining tree, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: