BRIEF-Shenyu Communication Technology sees FY 2016 net profit up 10 pct to 15 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 15 percent, or to be 35.7 million yuan to 37.4 million yuan
Dec 12 A City Media AB :
* Acquires GM-Gruppen Moving Message AB (GM)
* Purchase price is 19.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.07 million) with possible additional payment of up to 16.4 million crowns depending on revenue and EBITDA targets for 2017 and 2018
* Forecast for GM is 2016 turnover of 36 million crowns and EBITDA of 3.6 million crowns
* GM operates 27 large format digital screens in, among others, Göteborg, Borås, Gävle, Malmö, Varberg, Ullared, Stockholm, Karlstad and Växjö Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1792 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 100.75 percent to 124.57 percent, or to be 118 million to 132 million yuan