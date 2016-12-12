Dec 12 A City Media AB :

* Acquires GM-Gruppen Moving Message AB (GM)

* Purchase price is 19.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.07 million) with possible additional payment of up to 16.4 million crowns depending on revenue and EBITDA targets for 2017 and 2018

* Forecast for GM is 2016 turnover of 36 million crowns and EBITDA of 3.6 million crowns

* GM operates 27 large format digital screens in, among others, Göteborg, Borås, Gävle, Malmö, Varberg, Ullared, Stockholm, Karlstad and Växjö Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1792 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)