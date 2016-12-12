Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 12 Grupo Ezentis SA :
* Renews maintenance contract for fixed network with Telefonica Chile
* Contract has a duration of three years, plus one year of extension, and its total amount is seen at 120 million euros ($127 million) in the next four years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9460 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)