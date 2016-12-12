BRIEF-Airbus Helicopters targets book to bill ratio of 1 in 2017
* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry
Dec 12 Glencore Plc
* Jse: Gln - Gln - New Strategic Partnership Between Glencore And Qatar Investment Authority Relating To Rosneft
* New strategic partnership between Glencore and Qatar Investment Authority relating to Rosneft
* Consortium will acquire from Rostneftegaz a 19.5 pct interest in issued share capital of Rosneft ( shares) for eur 10.2 billion
* Glencore will commit eur 300 million in equity ( Glencore equity) and QIA will commit eur 2.5 billion in equity to consortium
* New 5 year offtake agreement with Rosneft representing a sizeable additional 220,000 bbls/day for Glencore marketing business
* Additional opportunities through a strategic partnership for further cooperation, including infrastructure, logistics and global trading
* Deal is conditional on finalisation of all relevant financing, guarantee and other agreements and is expected to close in mid-december 2016
* Glencore and QIA have concluded various agreements which provide for establishment of a 50:50 consortium
* Balance of consideration for acquisition of shares to be provided by non- recourse bank financing, principally by intesa Sanpaolo S.PA
* Glencore will not have any economic exposure to its interests in shares
* Limited liability structure fully ring-fenced and non-recourse to glencore apart from its eur 300 million equity contribution and provision of margin guarantees of up to eur 1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
BEIRUT, Jan 26 Lebanon relaunched its first oil and gas exploration and production licensing round after a three-year delay, its energy minister said on Thursday, kick-starting the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis.