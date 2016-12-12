Dec 12 Valeo :

* Obtained permit from Japanese competition authority to take control of Ichikoh in event of successful purchase offer

* As part of its public offering on Ichikoh, which began on Nov. 24 and will end on Jan. 12, 2017, Valeo offers a price of 408 yen per share

* Public offer is subject to a ceiling of 55.08 pct of the capital Ichikoh in order to maintain the liquidity of the security, which will be listed on Tokyo stock exchange

* Valeo currently owns 31.58 pct of Ichikoh