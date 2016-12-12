Dec 12 Qubicgames Sa

* The 'Geki Yaba Runner Deluxe' game to be released on the Nintendo 3DS platform in Europe and North America earlier, on Dec. 22

* Also says that the 'Air Race Speed' game on Sony PS Vita platform will be released in Europe and North America on Dec. 16, in line with the company's report from Nov. 14