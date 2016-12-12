BRIEF-Seamico Securities reports FY net profit of 236.5 mln baht
* Fy total revenues 406.5 million baht versus 248.8 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2jb2le8) Further company coverage:
Dec 12 China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd
* Unit Shenzhen Tian Zheng Investment Co entered into partnership agreement dated 6 dec in relation To Iflytek Venture capital
* Tian Zheng agrees to contribute capital in cash of rmb90 million in total by instalments in Iflytek Venture capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fy total revenues 406.5 million baht versus 248.8 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2jb2le8) Further company coverage:
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.02 billion rupees; income from operations was 5.91 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jlxqHf) Further company coverage:
* Ubs ceo says with respect to net new money, we remain disciplined