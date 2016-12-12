Dec 12 Luk Hing Entertainment Group Holdings Ltd :

* Pursuant to MOU, Luk Hing China and Zhuhai Wei Chong proposed to form a joint venture company in the prc

* Registered capital of the jv company shall be rmb30 million

* Parties agreed, jv co shall be held as to 15% by Luk Hing China, 30% by Zhuhai Wei Chong and 55% by other potential investors

* Luk Hing China entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with Zhuhai Wei Chong and its controlling shareholder