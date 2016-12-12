Dec 12 Concord New Energy Group Ltd

* Green corporate bonds issuance and listing targeted to qualified investors with a maximum total par value of RMB1 billion

* Century Concord has obtained approvals from the Shanghai Stock Exchange and CSRC for the application recently

* Submitted application to Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Securities Regulatory Commission for green corporate bonds issuance