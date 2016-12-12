BRIEF-Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) sees FY 2016 net profit up 11 pct to 25 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 11 percent to 25 percent, or to be 26 million yuan to 29.3 million yuan
Dec 12 Cspc Pharmaceutical Group Ltd
* Unit entered into an agreement with Casper Pharma in relation to the product licensing of complex generic oncology drug
* Pursuant to agreement, CSPC Zhongqi agrees to grant right to casper to perform the necessary clinical studies
Jan 27 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to be 67.5 million to 72.5 million yuan