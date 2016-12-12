BRIEF-Seamico Securities reports FY net profit of 236.5 mln baht
* Fy total revenues 406.5 million baht versus 248.8 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2jb2le8) Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd
* Contracted sales value of group in november 2016 amounted to approximately rmb1.60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fy total revenues 406.5 million baht versus 248.8 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2jb2le8) Further company coverage:
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.02 billion rupees; income from operations was 5.91 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jlxqHf) Further company coverage:
* Ubs ceo says with respect to net new money, we remain disciplined