Dec 12 Obour Land for Food Industries

* Concludes book building, pricing of international offering of 56 million shares to institutional investors at EGP 9.68 per share

* Subscriptions for Egyptian retail offering of 24 million shares to close on December 13, 2016

* Trading in the shares on Egyptian Stock Exchange expected to commence on December 15, 2016 under the symbol OLFI.CA

* International offering is 7.38 times oversubscribed, generating about EGP 4 billion in demand