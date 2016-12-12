BRIEF-Airbus Helicopters targets book to bill ratio of 1 in 2017
* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry
Dec 12 Pacific Ethanol Inc
* Pacific Ethanol enters agreements to refinance term debt and acquire ownership in aurora, ne grain elevator
* Pacific Ethanol Inc says reduces total debt outstanding by more than $12 million
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - will also obtain a revolving line of credit of $32.0 million secured by its pekin assets
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - entered into an agreement with Aurora Cooperative Elevator Company (ACEC)
* Pacific Ethanol Inc- Pacific Ethanol will contribute its Aurora plant assets into a newly created company, Pacific Aurora, Llc
* Pacific Ethanol Inc- ACEC will simultaneously contribute its aurora west grain elevator, loop track, related land and other assets into pal
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - increases Kinergy line of credit to $85 million
* Pacific Ethanol Inc says increases cash, working capital and liquidity resources by $55 million
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - will obtain a new five-year term amortizing loan from CoBank and first farm credit in amount of $64.0 million
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - is refinancing its $155.1 million principal term debt, due in september 2017
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - Pacific Ethanol will sell a 14% interest in pal to acec for $30.0 million in cash
* Pacific Ethanol-deals to result in co owning 74% and acec owning 26% of combined ethanol production, grain elevator and rail facilities in Aurora Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
BEIRUT, Jan 26 Lebanon relaunched its first oil and gas exploration and production licensing round after a three-year delay, its energy minister said on Thursday, kick-starting the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis.