BRIEF-Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) sees FY 2016 net profit up 11 pct to 25 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 11 percent to 25 percent, or to be 26 million yuan to 29.3 million yuan
Dec 12 Skyocean International Holdings Ltd
* Skyocean International Holdings - unit succeeded in bid of land use right of a piece of land in jiaxing, the prc, through a listing-for-sale process
* Skyocean International Holdings Ltd - deal for a consideration of approximately rmb65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to be 67.5 million to 72.5 million yuan