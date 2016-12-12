BRIEF-Seamico Securities reports FY net profit of 236.5 mln baht
* Fy total revenues 406.5 million baht versus 248.8 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2jb2le8) Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Shanghai fosun pharmaceutical group co-fosun group acquired aggregate number of 1 million a shares and 1 million h shares through trading system of shanghai stock exchange
* Shanghai fosun pharmaceutical group - notified by fosun group that it acquired certain amount of a shares and h shares of company
* Shanghai fosun pharmaceutical group - stake increase for an aggregate amount of approximately rmb45.07 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fy total revenues 406.5 million baht versus 248.8 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2jb2le8) Further company coverage:
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.02 billion rupees; income from operations was 5.91 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jlxqHf) Further company coverage:
* Ubs ceo says with respect to net new money, we remain disciplined