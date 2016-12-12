PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 12 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces requested withdrawal of registration statement due to adverse market conditions
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - due to adverse market conditions, requested withdrawal of registration statement on Form S-1 that was filed on Dec 6, 2016
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - registration statement not been declared effective by SEC, and no securities have been sold in connection with offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would sell a plug-in device to enable features like remote start, security alerts, a Wifi hotspot and vehicle location assistance on 2010-2016 model year Ford and Lincoln cars.
* Toshiba approves plans to spin off chip business by end-March