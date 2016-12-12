Dec 12 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces requested withdrawal of registration statement due to adverse market conditions

* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - due to adverse market conditions, requested withdrawal of registration statement on Form S-1 that was filed on Dec 6, 2016

* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - registration statement not been declared effective by SEC, and no securities have been sold in connection with offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: