BRIEF-Airbus Helicopters targets book to bill ratio of 1 in 2017
* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry
Dec 12 Smith Micro Software Inc
* Smith Micro Software Inc - note is due on december 14, 2016 and is secured by company's accounts receivable and certain other assets-sec filing
* Smith Micro Software - after borrowing arrangement,smith loaned to co $1 million,co issued to smith secured promissory note bearing interest of 18% per annum
* Smith Micro Software - on December 6, 2016, Smith Micro Software entered short-term secured borrowing arrangement with William W. and Dieva L. Smith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
BEIRUT, Jan 26 Lebanon relaunched its first oil and gas exploration and production licensing round after a three-year delay, its energy minister said on Thursday, kick-starting the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis.