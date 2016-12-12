Dec 12 Merck & Co Inc

* Interim results from phase 1b/2 study evaluating the combination of Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Eisai's Halaven (eribulin mesylate) injection in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer presented at 2016 SABCS

* Merck & Co Inc - there were 10 discontinuations due to treatment-emergent adverse events and no treatment-related deaths during the study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: