UPDATE 2-UBS hopes Trump-led rally will help boost wealth management
* Net outflows at both wealth management units (Recasts, adds market reaction and analyst comment)
Dec 12 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - RBI denies rumours on axis bank
* RBI - not initiated any action to cancel banking licence of Axis Bank in wake of certain allegations about some serious irregularities in some transactions Source text - (bit.ly/2gQPQ21) Further company coverage:
* Net outflows at both wealth management units (Recasts, adds market reaction and analyst comment)
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 26 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S. industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next year, industry sources said on Thursday.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 An agreement on new global banking rules should wait until the new U.S. administration has made its approach clearer, the chairman of European Union finance ministers said on Friday.