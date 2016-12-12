BRIEF-UBS expects net new money growth at low end of target in 2017
* Ubs ceo says with respect to net new money, we remain disciplined
Dec 12 Echo Polska Properties Nv
* Concluded prelim deal to buy all equity in leasehold rights holder of Park Handlowy Zakopianka
* Acquired equity will be purchased for an aggregate acquisition cost of approximately euro 54 million
* Deal does not include portions of centre leased to owner occupied Carrefour and Castorama stores
* Says acquisition price of approximately eur 54 million inclusive of about euro 400,000 transaction costs represents an acquisition yield of c.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Ulrik Ross, HSBC's global head of public sector and sustainable debt, and Luc Oram, a director in the bank's public sector debt business, are leaving the bank, according to multiple sources.
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.