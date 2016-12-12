BRIEF-Syarikat Takaful Malaysia appoints Encik Jazimin Izzat Bin Wan Zoolkifli as CFO
* Encik Jazimin Izzat Bin Wan Zoolkifli appointed as chief financial officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2kzTNJV) Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Op Financial Investments Ltd
* Entered into the placing agreement with the placing agent
* Co agreed to place up to 56 million placing shares, to not less than six independent placees, at a price of hk$1.95 per placing share
* Maximum gross and net proceeds from the placing are estimated to be hk$109.20 million and approximately hk$107.0 million
* Placing agent is Oriental Patron Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Encik Jazimin Izzat Bin Wan Zoolkifli appointed as chief financial officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2kzTNJV) Further company coverage:
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
* As at jan 27, investigations, including meetings amongst independent forensic accountant, management of group and auditor in progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: