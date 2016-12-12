Dec 12 Op Financial Investments Ltd

* Entered into the placing agreement with the placing agent

* Co agreed to place up to 56 million placing shares, to not less than six independent placees, at a price of hk$1.95 per placing share

* Maximum gross and net proceeds from the placing are estimated to be hk$109.20 million and approximately hk$107.0 million

* Placing agent is Oriental Patron Securities Limited