Dec 12 Versar Inc:

* Versar - on Dec 9, co, its domestic subsidiaries entered into first amendment and waiver to loan agreement dated September 30, 2015 - SEC Filing

* Versar Inc - under amendment, lender waives all existing events of default, and reduces revolving facility to $13 million