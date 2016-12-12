Dec 12 RedHill Biopharma Ltd
* RedHill Biopharma announces phase IIa 48-week final
results further supporting potential of RHB-104 in multiple
sclerosis
* RedHill Biopharma - top-line final (48 weeks) results are
consistent with previously announced interim results
* RedHill Biopharma -"top-line final results from patients
who completed 48-week study period demonstrated marked
improvement over historical self-control"
* RedHill Biopharma - overall, RHB-104 was well-tolerated
* Redhill Biopharma - RHB-104 appeared safe, well-tolerated,
with no drug-related serious adverse events/ clinically
relevant/ unexpected adverse events
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: