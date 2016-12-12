Dec 12 Tian An China Investments Co Ltd :

* Vendor has agreed to sell and purchaser has agreed to acquire sale share at consideration of hk$450 million

* As a result of disposal, company will recognise an estimated gain of approximately hk$433.4 million

* Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with purchaser

* Vendor is best advantage limited and the purchaser is sen long real estate company limited

