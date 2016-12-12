Dec 12 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd

* purchase Of Shares In Cathay Pacific

* unit acquired on market an aggregate of 799,000 cathay pacific shares on 12 december 2016

* co acquired on market an aggregate of 799,000 cathay pacific shares on 12 december 2016 at consideration of hk$8.2 million

* aggregate consideration for purchase and previous purchase is approximately hk$2.26 billion