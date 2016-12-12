BRIEF-Syarikat Takaful Malaysia appoints Encik Jazimin Izzat Bin Wan Zoolkifli as CFO
* Encik Jazimin Izzat Bin Wan Zoolkifli appointed as chief financial officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2kzTNJV) Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd
* purchase Of Shares In Cathay Pacific
* unit acquired on market an aggregate of 799,000 cathay pacific shares on 12 december 2016
* co acquired on market an aggregate of 799,000 cathay pacific shares on 12 december 2016 at consideration of hk$8.2 million
* aggregate consideration for purchase and previous purchase is approximately hk$2.26 billion Source text (bit.ly/2gRftzA) Further company coverage:
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
* As at jan 27, investigations, including meetings amongst independent forensic accountant, management of group and auditor in progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: