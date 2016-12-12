Dec 12 Fosun International Ltd:
* Transaction in relation to the transfer of 50% equity
interests in Shanghai Bund Real Estate
* An indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company and
purchaser have entered into share transfer agreement
* Deal for at a consideration of RMB5.33 billion
* Seller agreed to sell and transfer and purchaser agreed to
purchase and receive 50% equity interests held by seller in
project co
* Seller is Zhejiang Fosun and purchaser is Jiaxing Shengshi
Shenzhou Wenli Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)
* Group intends to use proceeds from transaction for
repayment of existing loans and for general corporate operating
purposes
* Expected that realized gain before tax of approximately
RMB1.08 billion will be recognized from transaction under share
transfer agreement
