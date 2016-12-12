Dec 12 Fosun International Ltd:

* Transaction in relation to the transfer of 50% equity interests in Shanghai Bund Real Estate

* An indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company and purchaser have entered into share transfer agreement

* Deal for at a consideration of RMB5.33 billion

* Seller agreed to sell and transfer and purchaser agreed to purchase and receive 50% equity interests held by seller in project co

* Seller is Zhejiang Fosun and purchaser is Jiaxing Shengshi Shenzhou Wenli Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)

* Group intends to use proceeds from transaction for repayment of existing loans and for general corporate operating purposes

* Expected that realized gain before tax of approximately RMB1.08 billion will be recognized from transaction under share transfer agreement