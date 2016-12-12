Dec 12 China Shun Ke Long Holdings Ltd

* "vendors" and green industrial (hk) holding entered into a conditional mou

* mou in relation to proposed acquisition

* pursuant to mou subject to conditions potential purchaser will enter into a formal sale and purchase agreement

* possible spa with vendors to acquire from vendors not less than 148.1 million ordinary shares of hk$0.01 each in share capital of co Source text (bit.ly/2hfvpij) Further company coverage: