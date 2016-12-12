(Adds dropped word "to" in headline, removes Lonmin)

* Notes update made on sunday 11 december 2016 by presidency on steps taken to implement Farlam commission recommendations of 2015

* Response to update on Farlam recommendations

* Has implemented a number of measures as part of its ongoing housing plan

* Has completed conversion of all hostels into 1,908 single and 776 family units

* We have fully complied with mining charter as of December 2014

* Says company is currently reviewing its plan regarding revisions to Lonmin's housing plan and is confident that it will submit a plan that is compliant