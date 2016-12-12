BRIEF-UBS expects net new money growth at low end of target in 2017
* Ubs ceo says with respect to net new money, we remain disciplined
(Adds dropped word "to" in headline, removes Lonmin)
Dec 12 Lonmin Plc
* Notes update made on sunday 11 december 2016 by presidency on steps taken to implement Farlam commission recommendations of 2015
* Response to update on Farlam recommendations
* Has implemented a number of measures as part of its ongoing housing plan
* Has completed conversion of all hostels into 1,908 single and 776 family units
* We have fully complied with mining charter as of December 2014
* Says company is currently reviewing its plan regarding revisions to Lonmin's housing plan and is confident that it will submit a plan that is compliant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ubs ceo says with respect to net new money, we remain disciplined
LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Ulrik Ross, HSBC's global head of public sector and sustainable debt, and Luc Oram, a director in the bank's public sector debt business, are leaving the bank, according to multiple sources.
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.