BRIEF-UBS expects net new money growth at low end of target in 2017
* Ubs ceo says with respect to net new money, we remain disciplined
Dec 12 Central China Securities Co Ltd
* announcement relating to obtaining consent from Henan Government to take lead in establishment of life insurance co
* company proposed to act as main promoter in establishment of life insurance co, of proposed registered capital rmb 3 billion
* co contemplated to contribute rmb360 million to capital of life insurance co
* still undergoing negotiations in relation to contemplated transactions; no definitive terms or formal agreement agreed upon Source text (bit.ly/2hfrjGI) Further company coverage:
* Ubs ceo says with respect to net new money, we remain disciplined
LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Ulrik Ross, HSBC's global head of public sector and sustainable debt, and Luc Oram, a director in the bank's public sector debt business, are leaving the bank, according to multiple sources.
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.