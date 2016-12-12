BRIEF-UBS expects net new money growth at low end of target in 2017
* Ubs ceo says with respect to net new money, we remain disciplined
Dec 12 Ban Loong Holdings Ltd
* Ban Loong - planned investment size by the group for this new entity is not expected to exceed HK$3 million initially
* Ban Loong - group intends to establish new investment entity in hong kong which is planned to engage in trading, and other services of personal care products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Ulrik Ross, HSBC's global head of public sector and sustainable debt, and Luc Oram, a director in the bank's public sector debt business, are leaving the bank, according to multiple sources.
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.