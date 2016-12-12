BRIEF-Syarikat Takaful Malaysia appoints Encik Jazimin Izzat Bin Wan Zoolkifli as CFO
* Encik Jazimin Izzat Bin Wan Zoolkifli appointed as chief financial officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2kzTNJV) Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Pacific Plywood Holdings Ltd :
* Pacific plywood holdings ltd- lender has agreed to provide a loan with principal amount of up to hk$3 million
* Pacific plywood holdings ltd- lender is joy wealth finance , unit of company; borrower is a company incorporated in cayman islands
* Pacific plywood holdings ltd- lender entered into loan agreement with borrower,
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Encik Jazimin Izzat Bin Wan Zoolkifli appointed as chief financial officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2kzTNJV) Further company coverage:
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
* As at jan 27, investigations, including meetings amongst independent forensic accountant, management of group and auditor in progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: