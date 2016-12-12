Dec 12 Precise Biometrics

* Precise Biometrics enters into agreement with VKANSEE for the licensing of Precise Biomatch(tm) Mobile

* Says currently projecting that some of revenue generated under agreement will be recognized starting from Q4 of 2016.

* Says agreement includes a per unit license fee, an annual licensing fee for the right to use Precise Biometrics algorithm solutions and an annual fee for support and maintenance