UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 12 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :
* November 2016 turnover at 7.9 million euros ($8.39 million) down 8 percent versus year ago
* 9M 2016 turnover at 82.1 million euros up 6 percent versus year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2hlsYv9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources