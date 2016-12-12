Dec 12 China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd

* Co agreed to sell, and gf holding has agreed to repurchase, sale shares at consideration of approximately hk$173.92 million

* New citic has agreed to sell, and gf holding has agreed to repurchase, all shares held by new citic in gf holding

* Loss of approximately hk$1.36 million is expected to be incurred by group as a result of disposal

* Estimated net proceeds from disposal is approximately hk$173.64 million

* Company, Surrich International, New Citic and Gf Holding entered into agreement

* New citic has agreed to sell all shares held by new citic in gf holding at consideration of about hk$124.23 million