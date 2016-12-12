UPDATE 1-Spain's Banco Sabadell 2016 net profit stalls on mortgage charges
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
Dec 12 Fitch:
* Fitch says UK banks resilient, but macro environment more negative
* Our UK GDP growth forecasts are materially weaker than before Brexit vote
* Says uncertainty about path of Brexit and progress of negotiations will weigh on economy
* Says outlook is negative due to more challenging economic environment generated by Brexit
* Says believe cost control will remain high priority for 2017 as UK banks cope with economic pressures and structural changes
* Says UK banking sector is undergoing major structural reforms, which will add to costs until at least 2018 Source text for Eikon:
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
* As at jan 27, investigations, including meetings amongst independent forensic accountant, management of group and auditor in progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sabadell Chairman Josep Oliu says expects low-double digit growth in net profit in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid newsroom)