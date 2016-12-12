Dec 12 Quest Holdings Sa

* Says the transaction will raise the group's gross profit by 11.5 million euros ($12.21 million)

* Says its unit Quest energy sold its 100 percent stakes in Quest Solar Avete and Quest Solar Almyros to Formano Ltd for a total of 25.2 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/2hlUXbd

