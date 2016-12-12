BRIEF-Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products expects FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 75 to 90 pct
Jan 27 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
Dec 12 Active Biotech AB says:
* Active biotech's rights issue completed
* Active biotech ab says approximately 96 percent of shares offered, were subscribed for with subscription rights
* Active biotech ab says through rights issue, active biotech receives proceeds amounting to approximately sek 55 million, before issue expenses
* Active biotech ab says through rights issue, active biotech receives proceeds amounting to approximately sek 55 million, before issue expenses

* Trading in the new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to commence on or about 27 December
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to be 67.5 million to 72.5 million yuan
* Dec quarter total income from operations 230.5 million rupees