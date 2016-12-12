UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 12 Source: Fitch
* Fitch says battle for customers persists in 2017 for U.S. retail, restaurants
* Fitch says U.S. retailers and restaurants will continue to face a competitive environment in 2017 as they navigate changing customer preferences
* Fitch on U.S. retail, restaurants says projects U.S. Retail sales, excluding automobiles and gasoline, to grow 3%-4% in 2017
* Fitch on U.S. retail, restaurants says restaurant companies will also see market share shifts in 2017
* Fitch on U.S. Retail and restaurants says expects food away from home sales to increase 4% in 2017, slightly lower than 5% projected for 2016
* Fitch on U.S. retail, restaurants says it believes Mcdonald's Corp. will continue to lose market share in U.S. due to heightened competition Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources