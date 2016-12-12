Dec 12 Investis Holding SA :

* Acquisition of Hauswartprofis, with annual revenues of around 18 million Swiss francs ($17.72 million)and 240 employees, to take place as at 1 January 2017

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price

* Investis acquires Hauswartprofis and gradually expands real estate services segment