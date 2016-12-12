BRIEF-Peabody energy receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge
* Receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge
Dec 12 Scout Media Inc:
* Scout Media commences sale process; transaction facilitated via voluntary Chapter 11
* Commenced a sale process and is currently in discussions with numerous interested parties
* Received DIP financing commitment of up to $6.2 million from existing lender, multiplier capital to fund ongoing operations during this time
* During bankruptcy proceedings, the company will continue to operate in the ordinary course of business
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday postponed until Feb. 2 a decision on whether to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of phone carrier Oi SA, which is under creditor protection in Brazil, the company confirmed on Thursday in a securities filing.
* On Jan 26, Co reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy LLC - SEC filing