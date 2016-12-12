BRIEF-Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products expects FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 75 to 90 pct
Jan 27 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
Dec 12 Pharmstandard :
* Says Augment Investment Limited received 100 percent stake in company as a result of buy-out offer
* Augment Investment Limited holds 96.2 percent Pharmstandard's shares directly and 3.8 percent indirectly through Farmstandart-Leksredstva Source text - bit.ly/2hlLZ0c
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 27 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to be 67.5 million to 72.5 million yuan
* Dec quarter total income from operations 230.5 million rupees