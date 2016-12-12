PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 12 Nikkei:
* Japan Display's deal to acquire Joled is expected to top $100 million - Nikkei
* Japan Display to also receive 75 billion yen from Innovation Network Corp of Japan to grow both LCD and organic light-emitting diode businesses-Nikkei
* Japan Display is acquiring Joled, an OLED panel maker created through the merger of Panasonic's and Sony's operations - Nikkei
* Japan Display will raise its stake in Joled from 15% to over 50% by the end of 2017 through stock purchases - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2hpSNra) Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc