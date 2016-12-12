Dec 12 NH Hotel Group SA :

* Sees FY 2017 EBITDA of between 220 million euros ($234.1 million) and 225 million euros, an increase of about 25 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue of between 1.54 billion euros and 1.57 billion euros

* Says the forecast is in line with its target to reach EBITDA of 250 million euros in 2017-2018 time frame

