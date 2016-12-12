BRIEF-TSL reports FY pre-tax profit $4.2 million
* FY ended Oct 2016 revenue $47.2 million versus $48.6 million year ago
Dec 13 (Reuters) -
* Cifi Hold Gp-voluntary Announcement
* Shanghai land transaction affairs center made public notice stating that co's unit applied for tender of land use rights
* Shanghai Xubei is currently considering to initiate an objection appeal to relevant authority
* Unit submitted its application to participate in tender for land and paid amount of rmb374 million as security deposit
* Foregoing will have no material adverse impact on overall business operation, financial condition and financial performance of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 An indicator of homebuilding activity in Brazil hovered near the lowest levels on record in November as a prolonged recession eroded the confidence of potential homebuyers.