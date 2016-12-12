Dec 13 (Reuters) -

* Cifi Hold Gp-voluntary Announcement

* Shanghai land transaction affairs center made public notice stating that co's unit applied for tender of land use rights

* Shanghai Xubei is currently considering to initiate an objection appeal to relevant authority

* Unit submitted its application to participate in tender for land and paid amount of rmb374 million as security deposit

* Foregoing will have no material adverse impact on overall business operation, financial condition and financial performance of group