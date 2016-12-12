Dec 13 Dexus Property Group :

* "with property fundamentals continuing to improve in Sydney & Melbourne we expect to see underlying valuation assumptions improving over next 12 mths"

* "Brisbane office market is showing signs of improvement, however Perth remains challenging"

* Valuations has resulted in an estimated $341 million or 3.2% increase on prior book values for six months to 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: