Dec 13 Sunland Group Ltd :

* Sunland announces on-market share buy back-sdg.ax

* Buyback equivalent to approximately 16.4 million ordinary shares

* Announced it will commence an on- market share buyback program to acquire up to 10 per cent of sunland's issued capital over next 12 months

* Reaffirmed their intention to maintain dividend payment ratio of 40% - 50% of net operating earnings whilst undertaking buyback program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: