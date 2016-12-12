BRIEF-TSL reports FY pre-tax profit $4.2 million
* FY ended Oct 2016 revenue $47.2 million versus $48.6 million year ago
Dec 13 Commonwealth Bank Of Australia :
* Confirms that on 15 Dec 2016, it will issue JPY20 billion worth of subordinated notes
* Issue of subordinated notes by CBA will not have a material impact on CBA's financial position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 An indicator of homebuilding activity in Brazil hovered near the lowest levels on record in November as a prolonged recession eroded the confidence of potential homebuyers.