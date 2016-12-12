BRIEF-TSL reports FY pre-tax profit $4.2 million
* FY ended Oct 2016 revenue $47.2 million versus $48.6 million year ago
Dec 13 Property For Industry Ltd
* Sale of 27 zelanian drive
* Sold a property at 27 Zelanian Drive, East Tamaki, for a gross sales price of $8.5 million
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY ended Oct 2016 revenue $47.2 million versus $48.6 million year ago
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 An indicator of homebuilding activity in Brazil hovered near the lowest levels on record in November as a prolonged recession eroded the confidence of potential homebuyers.