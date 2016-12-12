Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 12 B Communications Ltd
* B Communications Ltd - Says on Dec 8, co was notified of a strike
* B Communications Ltd says notice regarding declaration of a labor dispute sent to its unit Bezeq
* B Communications Ltd Provides notice regarding declaration of a labor dispute in company - SEC filing
* B Communications Ltd - Strike declared and approved by Central National Governing Body of New General Federation Of Labor, as of Dec 25 onwards
* B Communications Ltd says it is unable to evaluate the implications of such notice at the present stage Source text: (bit.ly/2gSuWzD) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)