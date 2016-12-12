Dec 12 B Communications Ltd

* B Communications Ltd - Says on Dec 8, co was notified of a strike

* B Communications Ltd - Strike declared and approved by Central National Governing Body of New General Federation Of Labor, as of Dec 25 onwards

* B Communications Ltd says it is unable to evaluate the implications of such notice at the present stage