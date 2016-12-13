Dec 12 Moody's on China's state owned enterprises:

* China's SOE reform to continue at gradual pace; credit implications vary across sectors

* gradual reforms would be positive for China if they resulted in shift in credit allocation towards higher productivity sectors

* says reform measures will have mixed credit implications in the longer term for the sovereign, banks and corporates

* in the banking sector, expects SOE reform will have a mildly negative impact in the short term

* credit implications for the sovereign remain as yet uncertain