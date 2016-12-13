BRIEF-Nebag to propose dividend of CHF 0.70/shr
Jan 27 Nebag AG : * To propose dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 12 Moody's on China's state owned enterprises:
* China's SOE reform to continue at gradual pace; credit implications vary across sectors
* gradual reforms would be positive for China if they resulted in shift in credit allocation towards higher productivity sectors
* says reform measures will have mixed credit implications in the longer term for the sovereign, banks and corporates
* in the banking sector, expects SOE reform will have a mildly negative impact in the short term
* credit implications for the sovereign remain as yet uncertain Source text for Eikon:
Jan 27 Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive session, helped by a rally in financial firms and optimism ahead of the annual federal budget next week, with the broader NSE index poised to post its biggest weekly gain in eight months.
ZURICH, Jan 27 UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, on Friday posted 738 million Swiss francs ($737.3 million) in fourth-quarter net profit and proposed an unchanged ordinary dividend of 0.60 francs for 2016.